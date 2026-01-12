403
Russia, Ukraine Accuse Each Other of Overnight Strikes
(MENAFN) Both Russia and Ukraine leveled accusations against each other Monday following nighttime aerial assaults on critical power facilities.
Ukrainian outlets confirmed a drone operation successfully targeted the Novocherkasskaya power plant located in Russia's Rostov region. Simultaneously, Ukrainian authorities alleged that Russian forces hit infrastructure sites within the Odesa region.
Russia's Defense Ministry acknowledged intercepting six Ukrainian drones over Rostov territory but stopped short of addressing whether the power station sustained damage.
Russian news sources, however, verified the strike occurred. Reports indicated debris from a destroyed drone ignited flames at a section of the facility.
Verifying battlefield claims independently remains challenging amid the continuing hostilities.
