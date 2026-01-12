Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russia, Ukraine Accuse Each Other of Overnight Strikes

Russia, Ukraine Accuse Each Other of Overnight Strikes


2026-01-12 03:56:27
(MENAFN) Both Russia and Ukraine leveled accusations against each other Monday following nighttime aerial assaults on critical power facilities.

Ukrainian outlets confirmed a drone operation successfully targeted the Novocherkasskaya power plant located in Russia's Rostov region. Simultaneously, Ukrainian authorities alleged that Russian forces hit infrastructure sites within the Odesa region.

Russia's Defense Ministry acknowledged intercepting six Ukrainian drones over Rostov territory but stopped short of addressing whether the power station sustained damage.

Russian news sources, however, verified the strike occurred. Reports indicated debris from a destroyed drone ignited flames at a section of the facility.

Verifying battlefield claims independently remains challenging amid the continuing hostilities.

MENAFN12012026000045017169ID1110585276



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search