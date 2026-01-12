403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Himalayas see sharp decline in winter snowfall, leaving slopes bare
(MENAFN) Meteorologists caution that the Himalayas are experiencing far less winter snowfall than usual, leaving large stretches of the mountains exposed and rocky during a season when they are typically covered in snow.
Experts note that snowfall over the past five winters has consistently fallen below the long term averages recorded between 1980 and 2020. Rising temperatures are compounding the problem, causing limited snow to melt quickly and bringing more rain instead of snow to lower elevations. According to climate assessments, this shift is strongly linked to global warming.
Researchers describe the situation as a “snow drought,” now common across many parts of the Himalayan range. The accelerated retreat of glaciers—already a major environmental crisis—has been worsened by dwindling winter snow, creating new challenges for India’s Himalayan states and neighboring countries.
Scientists warn that the decline in ice and snow will not only alter the appearance of the mountains but also disrupt ecosystems and the lives of hundreds of millions of people. Seasonal snowmelt, which feeds rivers and streams in spring, is a vital source of drinking water, irrigation, and hydropower across the region.
Reduced precipitation also heightens the risk of forest fires, as dry conditions spread through both lowlands and mountain areas. In addition, shrinking glaciers and declining snowfall weaken the structural stability of the mountains, increasing the likelihood of hazards such as landslides, rockfalls, glacial lake outbursts, and destructive debris flows—events that are already occurring more frequently.
Experts note that snowfall over the past five winters has consistently fallen below the long term averages recorded between 1980 and 2020. Rising temperatures are compounding the problem, causing limited snow to melt quickly and bringing more rain instead of snow to lower elevations. According to climate assessments, this shift is strongly linked to global warming.
Researchers describe the situation as a “snow drought,” now common across many parts of the Himalayan range. The accelerated retreat of glaciers—already a major environmental crisis—has been worsened by dwindling winter snow, creating new challenges for India’s Himalayan states and neighboring countries.
Scientists warn that the decline in ice and snow will not only alter the appearance of the mountains but also disrupt ecosystems and the lives of hundreds of millions of people. Seasonal snowmelt, which feeds rivers and streams in spring, is a vital source of drinking water, irrigation, and hydropower across the region.
Reduced precipitation also heightens the risk of forest fires, as dry conditions spread through both lowlands and mountain areas. In addition, shrinking glaciers and declining snowfall weaken the structural stability of the mountains, increasing the likelihood of hazards such as landslides, rockfalls, glacial lake outbursts, and destructive debris flows—events that are already occurring more frequently.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment