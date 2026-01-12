Holistic Email Academy Launches On-Demand Foundation Email Deliverability Fundamentals Course With A '50 For £50' Offer

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Holistic Email Academy today announced the launch of its new online, on-demand, CPD-Certified course, Foundation Email Deliverability Fundamentals, a practical, strategy-led programme designed to help marketers understand, manage, and optimise email deliverability. The course is delivered in partnership with Inbox Monster, a deliverability and testing platform that helps email teams send with confidence.

To celebrate the launch, Holistic Email Academy is offering an exclusive“50 for £50” promotion, giving the first 50 learners access to the full course for just £50 (regular price £75). Use code: 1DEL50450.

Email deliverability remains one of the most misunderstood and underestimated areas of email marketing, despite having a direct impact on revenue, engagement, and brand trust. This new foundation-level course has been created to close that knowledge gap, providing marketers with clear explanations, real-world context, and actionable guidance, without unnecessary technical overwhelm.

The Foundation: Email Deliverability Fundamentals course covers the essential building blocks every email marketer needs to understand, including sender reputation, engagement signals, authentication basics, spam filtering, inbox placement, and the key differences between B2B and B2C deliverability. It is designed for marketers at all levels who want to confidently diagnose issues, ask the right questions, and make better strategic decisions about their email programmes.

Unlike traditional deliverability training, the course takes a holistic view, and connects deliverability to strategy, content, frequency, and audience behaviour, rather than treating it as a purely technical discipline.

Inbox Monster joins the course as an official partner, bringing industry insight into inbox monitoring, seed testing, and real-world deliverability challenges faced by modern email teams. The partnership ensures the course reflects how deliverability works in practice, not just in theory.

Matt McFee, Managing Director at Inbox Monster, added:

“At Inbox Monster, we are deeply passionate about helping to educate the email community and raise the overall standard of email marketing. Deliverability is a shared responsibility, and when marketers understand how their decisions impact inbox placement, everyone wins. Partnering with Holistic Email Academy allows us to support that education in a meaningful, practical way and help marketers build healthier, more sustainable email programmes.”

The course is delivered on-demand through the Holistic Email Academy platform and includes structured modules, practical examples, and clear explanations that bridge the gap between marketing strategy and technical execution. It also serves as a foundation for more advanced deliverability learning within the Academy.

The Email Deliverability Fundamentals course is available now.