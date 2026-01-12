403
ISRO’s PSLV-C62 Mission Fails to Deploy Satellites
(MENAFN) The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) suffered a setback on Monday when its rocket launch carrying 16 satellites failed, following an “anomaly” detected in the third stage of the mission.
A major deviation occurred from the planned trajectory, preventing the satellites from being placed into orbit.
An online report by a media outlet cited ISRO Chairman V. Narayanan as saying that “the mission encountered a technical anomaly.”
“While the initial flight stages were nominal, the third stage (PS3) failed to provide the required thrust due to an unexpected drop in chamber pressure. We have observed a significant deviation from the intended flight path, and as a result, the satellites could not be placed in orbit,” Narayanan explained.
Earlier, ISRO had announced in a post on X: “The PSLV-C62 mission encountered an anomaly during end of the PS3 stage. A detailed analysis has been initiated.”
