UN Chief Condemns Iran Protest Violence As Internet Blackout Persists

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he is shocked by reports of violence against protesters in Iran that have resulted in deaths and injuries in recent days.

In a post on X early Monday, January 12, Guterres stressed that the rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly must be fully respected and protected.

He urged Iranian authorities to exercise maximum restraint and to avoid the unnecessary or disproportionate use of force against demonstrators.

Guterres also called for the immediate restoration of communications and access to information, after Iran imposed a nationwide internet shutdown following the spread of protests.

NetBlocks, which monitors internet connectivity worldwide, reported that Iran's internet blackout has continued for more than 84 hours, severely restricting the flow of information.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump said he plans to speak with billionaire Elon Musk about restoring internet access in Iran amid the ongoing blackout.

Trump suggested that Musk's satellite internet service, Starlink, could help Iranians regain access to information, as authorities continue to block communications during the unrest.

International human rights organizations have voiced growing concern over reports of widespread crackdowns, citing the internet shutdown as an attempt to conceal the scale of the violence.

Iran Human Rights said at least 192 protesters have been killed by Iranian security forces, while Iranian state media acknowledged a significant death toll but blamed what it described as“rioters” and“terrorists.”

