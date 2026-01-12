Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russians Damage Power Facility In Chernihiv Region, Causing Power Outages

2026-01-12 03:06:07
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Chernihivoblenergo JSC on its Telegram channel.

Several settlements are without power.

“As soon as the security situation allows, energy workers will begin emergency repair work,” the regional power company said.

Read also: Russia's war casualty toll in Ukraine up by 1,060 over past day

As reported by Ukrinform, on January 11, Russian troops struck an ambulance in Semenivka, Chernihiv region, injuring two medical workers.

Illustrative photo

UkrinForm

