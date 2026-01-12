Russians Damage Power Facility In Chernihiv Region, Causing Power Outages

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Chernihivoblenergo JSC on its Telegram channel.

Several settlements are without power.

“As soon as the security situation allows, energy workers will begin emergency repair work,” the regional power company said.

As reported by Ukrinform, on January 11, Russian troops struck an ambulance in Semenivka, Chernihiv region, injuring two medical workers.

