Turkmenistan Approves Action Plan For Caspian Sea Commission In 2026

Turkmenistan approved the Plan of the Interdepartmental Commission on the Caspian Sea for 2026, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The decision was made at the 64th meeting of its Interagency Commission on Caspian Sea Affairs at the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on January 10.

The session was attended by the relevant Deputy Chairmen of the Cabinet of Ministers, alongside heads and representatives from several ministries and specialized agencies.

During the meeting, officials reviewed the Commission's activities for 2025, aligning them with the established agenda. Particular emphasis was placed on tasks scheduled for the first half of the current year.

Meanwhile, in September 2025, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov announced the country's plan to establish a regional center aimed at combating desertification in Central Asia, while promoting the Caspian Environmental Initiative. As part of these efforts, Turkmenistan intends to host the Caspian Environmental Forum in 2026, further cementing its commitment to preserving the Caspian Sea ecosystem. The initiative also seeks to advance the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals through multilateral cooperation in the areas of transport, energy, and climate.