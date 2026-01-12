NOTICE REGARDING THE OFFERING OF EUR 9,391,300 5Th TRANCHE OF UAB“KVARTALAS” BONDS

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) UAB“Kvartalas”, legal entity code 305475438, registered address at Jogailos str. 4, Vilnius, the Republic of Lithuania (the).

The Issuer announces that pursuant to the Final Terms of the fifth Tranche of the Issuer's Bonds (ISIN LT0000411167) (the Final Terms ) that were adopted in accordance with the Issuer's Base Prospectus approved by the Bank of Lithuania on 19 November 2025 (the Prospectus ), offering of the Bonds under the Final Terms in the amount of up to EUR 9,391,000 will be carried out in the Republic of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia from 13 January 2026 under the following main terms (other terms applicable to the offering are detailed in the Final Terms and Prospectus):

– EUR 100;– EUR 101.9303 (with accrued interest);– 19 December 2026;– 8.00% (fixed) annually;– 6.75% annually;– subscription by way of Nasdaq Auction through the Exchange Members (list );– 13 January 2026 – 21 January 2026, unless the Subscription Period is shortened because the Issuer determines that sufficient investor demand has been reached. In such an event, the Issuer will publicly announce the early closure of the Subscription Period, and no further Subscription Orders will be accepted;– 22 January 2026, or earlier if the Subscription Period is shortened;– the settlement for the Bonds shall be carried out on the Issue Date (Delivery versus Payment);– 28 January 2026, which will not change even if the Subscription Period is shortened.

Before deciding to invest in the Bonds, each prospective investor shall read the Prospectus and Final Terms (as may be updated) with the attached relevant language summary. All aforementioned documents are attached herein and are published on the Issuer's website at .

On behalf of the Issuer:

Marius Žemaitis

General Manager

