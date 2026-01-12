Correctional Research Award Advances Institutional Reform Efforts

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Research Award for the Development of Penal and Correctional Institutions represents an important scientific milestone in advancing reform work, said an official.

Director of the Correctional and Rehabilitation Institutions Department at the Ministry of Interior and Chairman of the Permanent Committee for Penal and Correctional Institutions Major General Nasser Mohammed Issa Al-Sayed said that the award reflects a clear orientation toward establishing scientific research as a key tool for developing policies and professional practices, and for upgrading rehabilitation and reform systems on solid scientific and humanitarian foundations.

Al-Sayed explained that the support provided by the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs for the award, through the Waqf Fund for Scientific and Cultural Development at the General Directorate of Endowments, constitutes a pioneering model of institutional integration.

It also highlights the advanced role of endowments (waqf) in supporting knowledge, stimulating specialised research output, and linking academic research to priority societal issues, foremost among them the development of correctional and rehabilitation institutions.

He pointed out that the strong turnout for the first edition of the award, which saw the participation of 450 male and female researchers from 33 countries and the submission of 118 scientific papers, reflects the growing confidence in the scientific initiatives launched by Qatar. It also confirms that reform and rehabilitation issues have become a global research field that requires the exchange of expertise, the benefit of comparative experiences, and the formulation of innovative solutions capable of addressing contemporary challenges.

Al-Sayed added that the submitted research papers were characterised by intellectual and methodological depth, demonstrating an advanced awareness among researchers of the importance of moving from the traditional concept of punishment to a comprehensive concept of reform.

This approach focuses on rehabilitation, behavior building, and enhancing opportunities for social reintegration, in line with international human rights standards and modern trends in the management of correctional institutions.

He emphasised that the Permanent Committee for Penal and Correctional Institutions operates according to a clear vision that believes in embedding scientific research within reform work environments as a fundamental step toward improving performance and the quality of services provided to inmates.

This approach also seeks to achieve a balance between the requirements of justice and security on one hand, and humanitarian and social considerations on the other. He stressed that the partnership with the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs has helped consolidate this approach on sustainable foundations.

On the occasion of the Unified Gulf Inmate Week, Major General Al-Sayed highlighted the joint cooperation with relevant entities and the effective partnerships that marked the week's activities. He noted the participation of the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs in the Unified Gulf Inmate Week events, including the accompanying exhibition.