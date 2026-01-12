Air Defense Forces Neutralize 135 Of 156 Russian Drones

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Air Forces stated this on Telegram.

From 18:00 on Sunday, January 11, the enemy attacked with 156 strike UAVs of the Shahed and "Gerbera" types, as well as other drones, from the directions of: Millerovo, Kursk, Orel, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia), Chauda (temporarily occupied Crimea), with about 110 of them being Shahed-type drones.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and UAV systems, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Preliminary data as of 08:00 on Monday, January 12, shows that air defenses shot down or suppressed 135 enemy drones over northern, southern, eastern, and central Ukraine.

Hits were recorded on 16 strike UAVs at 11 locations, and wreckage from downed drones fell at two locations.

The attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs still in Ukrainian airspace.

As Ukrinform reported, in the Solomianskyi district of Kyiv, two fires broke out due to a Russian drone attack on the night of January 12. One fire was contained, while rescuers are still working at the other site.