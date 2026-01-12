BEYOND Awards 2026 Announces Its First Group Of Global Judges

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Since its inception, BEYOND Awards has been committed to discovering and honoring companies and products that drive breakthrough technologies and global impact. To ensure fairness and credibility, BEYOND Expo established the, uniting industry leaders from around the world to uphold the highest standards of evaluation.

The initial group of judges for BEYOND Awards 2026 embodies this commitment. Spanning diverse regions and industries, these distinguished experts will evaluate submissions for the BEYOND Innovation Awards and the BEYOND Best of Innovation Awards across multiple dimensions - including technological disruption, business foresight, market potential, and social value. Their global perspectives will help spotlight innovations capable of shaping the future.

Winning a BEYOND Award signifies one of the highest global standards in innovation - and marks the beginning of new opportunities.

Winners of the BEYOND Best of Innovation Awards will be invited to our Gala Dinner, the Expo's premier networking celebration, to connect with judges and global innovation leaders. Awarded companies will also enjoy exclusive benefits such as BEYOND Expo booth subsidies, direct access to Fund at First Pitch investor sessions, and priority media exposure during BEYOND Expo Media Day - offering full-spectrum empowerment from visibility to capital.

The judging lineup is ready - and the world is watching. BEYOND Awards 2026 is now officially open for submissions.

Award Categories:



BEYOND Innovation Awards – honoring excellence in technology and product innovation BEYOND Best of Innovation Awards – the highest recognition among the Innovation Award winners

Submission Deadline: February 15, 2026

Click here or scan the QR code below to visit the official BEYOND Awards website and submit your project.