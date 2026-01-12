Imoo Watch Buds: A Compact Two-In-One Smartwatch With Built-In Wireless Earbuds

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Many people rely on multiple devices in their daily routines-smartphones, smartwatches, and wireless earphones-often switching between them for calls, music, and work throughout the day. Yet in time-sensitive moments, these devices are not always where they are needed. For users who depend on earphones for work calls or meetings, prefer to travel with fewer gadgets, or want a more lightweight setup for commuting and outdoor activities, managing multiple devices-and their charging cycles-can become an unnecessary friction.

imoo has unveiled the imoo Watch Buds, a two-in-one wearable that brings open-ear earbuds and a smartwatch together into one compact daily companion. The product focuses on effortless convenience-helping users stay active, entertained, and hands-free throughout the day.

At first glance, the imoo Watch Buds resembles a refined, sporty smartwatch with a minimalist digital display. However, a closer look reveals its defining feature: a pair of lightweight open-ear earbuds neatly tucked beneath the watch face, magnetically docking into place. These earbuds charge directly from the watch itself-eliminating the need for a separate case or additional accessories. Designed for individuals constantly on the move-runners, commuters, travelers, and minimalists alike-the imoo Watch Buds exemplifies efficiency and convenience in a single device.

Weighing just 4.9 grams each, the earbuds clipped onto the outer ear cartilage gently rather than sitting inside the ear canal. This open-ear design allows the wearer to enjoy music or calls while maintaining awareness of the surrounding environment-ideal for outdoor activities or urban commuting. The adjustable clip-on design also improves comfort during extended use, reducing the fatigue often associated with traditional in-ear models.

Beyond serving as a storage and charging hub, the imoo Watch Buds functions as a comprehensive smartwatch. It features heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen measurement, sleep and stress analysis, step counting, and calorie tracking. The device also includes 64GB of internal storage, allowing users to store over 8,000 songs directly on the watch-no phone or app connection required.

As your portable smart device, the imoo Watch Buds enables seamless multilingual face-to-face communication, whether for international travel or professional meetings, and eliminates the need for separate translation tools altogether. It translates and transcribes speech in real time, instantly piping the results to both your earbuds and mobile app.

Some have noticed that the imoo Watch Buds features a display set at a 45-degree angle to the wrist, designed to make on-screen information easier and more natural to read at a glance. Paired with a minimalist dot-matrix display, the watch adopts a distinctive yet understated appearance. Beyond its design, battery performance is another highlight: the earbuds offer up to 18 hours of combined usage, while the watch alone can last up to 10 days on a single charge-supporting reliable, uninterrupted use for daily wear, work, and travel.

Rather than serving as another status-driven gadget, imoo Watch Buds embodies purposeful simplicity. It offers a unified solution for those seeking to declutter their tech routines without sacrificing capability. By merging two essential devices into one, imoo delivers an elegant reminder that innovation is not always about adding more-it can also be about refining and reducing.

The imoo Watch Buds launches globally at $199, with a special early-access price of $139. If you think it could solve those little annoyances in your life, we welcome you to back it on Kickstarter.