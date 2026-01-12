Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 1,060 Over Past Day
As of January 12, Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed: 11,541 enemy tanks, 23,892 (+7) armored combat vehicles, 35,973 (+21) artillery systems, 1,598 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,270 air defense systems, 434 aircraft, 347 helicopters, 104,421 (+353) tactical and operational UAVs, 4,155 cruise missiles, 28 warships/boats, 2 submarines, 73,742 (+98) vehicles and fuel trucks, 4,042 (+3) specialized military vehicles of the Russian army.Read also: Border guards destroy six Russian shelters, communications antenna on Kursk axis
The information is being updated.
As Ukrinform reported, as of 22:00 on January 11, 200 combat engagements took place between the Defense Forces of Ukraine and Russian troops.
