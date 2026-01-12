403
Saksham Rozgar Society Celebrated National Youth Day 2026 To Mark The Birth Anniversary Of Swami Vivekananda
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 12th January 2026: Saksham Rozgar Society, a non-governmental organisation working towards employability and job creation for the youth of Uttar Pradesh, celebrated National Youth Day on 11th January 2026 to mark the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, India's iconic youth leader. This year's National Youth Day was dedicated to Kargil Shaheed Sumit Roy, who laid down his life for the nation at the age of 21.
The Society focuses on bridging the gap between education and employability by providing free skill-based training in communication, English speaking, business and accounts, computer literacy, workplace culture, time management, emotional intelligence, and digital discipline and is working towards development of a Viksit Bharat. All programmes are conducted online and are self-supported through donations, with no government funding. Saksham Rozgar Society is closely associated with Delhi-based Saksham Bharti, which has over 25 years of experience in employability and employment initiatives.
In collaboration with Saksham Bharti, the Society recently organised a job fair at Shivaji College, University of Delhi, where around 500 job seekers attended interviews and over 150 candidates were selected or shortlisted. To further bridge the gap, the NGO is also providing monthly scholarships to approximately 22 students, ranging between Rs. 500/- and Rs. 1,000/-. This includes scholarships for 10 blind students.
The Chief Guest, Dr. Padmini Singh, Director of Prosecution, CBI, addressed the youth and highlighted key traits required for success and accomplishment in life. "As we celebrate National Youth Day, it is vital that we empower our young generation with the right skills, values, and opportunities. The path to success requires not only education but also hard work and a commitment to contribute meaningfully to society. Organisations like Saksham Rozgar Society play a crucial role in shaping the future of our youth, helping them turn their aspirations into reality," she added.
The President of Saksham Rozgar Society, Ms. Jyotika Kalra, emphasised resilience, risk-taking, and decisive action as essential qualities of youth. She said, "At Saksham Rozgar Society, we believe in empowering our youth with the tools they need to succeed in both their careers and their lives. By bridging the gap between education and employability, we are not just providing skills but also building confidence, resilience, and a sense of purpose that will guide them towards a brighter future."
The Society's website saksham rozgar society was also launched by Ms. Swapna Roy. The website was designed at Starstuff Labs (starstuff). Senior members of Saksham Bharti & Saksham Rozgar Society including Shri M.P. Gogia, Rajiv Kalra, Mukesh Jain, Vinod Kalra, Shobha Bhasin, Asif Azami, Sandeep Chawla, and Veena Dhingra were present at the event. Certificates were awarded to 43 students, some physical, some online, who completed a one-month communication and English-speaking training programme.
