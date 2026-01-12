403
Trump set for briefing on possible U.S. action as Iran unrest grows
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump is scheduled to receive briefings on Tuesday regarding possible U.S. responses to the ongoing wave of protests in Iran, according to reports.
Officials familiar with the discussions say the meeting will examine a wide spectrum of measures, ranging from new sanctions and cyber operations to potential military action. No immediate decision is expected. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chair Gen. Dan Caine are expected to participate.
Military sources have indicated that commanders would require additional time to prepare U.S. forces before any strike, including repositioning assets and reinforcing defenses against likely Iranian retaliation. Analysts also caution that military intervention could backfire, potentially rallying the Iranian public around its government or sparking retaliatory attacks across the region.
The protests, which began in late December amid the collapse of the rial and worsening economic conditions, have spread nationwide. Trump has repeatedly warned Tehran against suppressing demonstrators, while Iranian officials have dismissed his remarks as “reckless” interference.
On Sunday, Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf threatened that Israel, U.S. military facilities, and shipping hubs would be treated as “legitimate targets” if Washington launches an attack.
The situation recalls last June, when the U.S. carried out airstrikes on three major Iranian nuclear sites — Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan — during Operation Midnight Hammer in the brief Iran-Israel conflict.
