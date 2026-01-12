MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "Military Land Vehicles Market to Surpass $30 billion in 2029. Within the broader Aerospace & Defense industry, which is expected to be $1,102 billion by 2029, the military land vehicles market is estimated to account for nearly 3% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Military Land Vehicles Market in 2029

Asia Pacific will be the largest region in the military land vehicles market in 2029, valued at $9,126 million. The market is expected to grow from $6,504 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The strong growth is supported by the rising homeland disaster and crisis response and growing defense budgets.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Military Land Vehicles Market In 2029?

USA will be the largest country in the military land vehicles market in 2029, valued at $7,541 million. The market is expected to grow from $6,515 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3%. The steady growth can be attributed to the rising homeland disaster and crisis response and product launches.

What will be Largest Segment in the Military Land Vehicles Market in 2029?

The military land vehicles market is segmented by product type into infantry fighting vehicles, armored personnel carriers, main battle tanks, light multi-role vehicles, tactical trucks and other product types. The infantry fighting vehicles market will be the largest segment of the military land vehicles market segmented by product type, accounting for 30% or $9,052 million of the total in 2029. The infantry fighting vehicles market will be supported by its dual capability to transport infantry troops and provide direct firepower, growing demand for enhanced mobility and protection in modern battlefields, increasing adoption in urban and asymmetric warfare where versatility is essential, strong integration with advanced weapon systems, sensors and communication technologies, rising focus on modular designs enabling upgrades and multi-mission adaptability, cost-effectiveness compared to main battle tanks in certain operations, alignment with defense strategies emphasizing combined arms maneuver and mechanized infantry support and expanding procurement by armed forces to strengthen combat effectiveness and ensure troop survivability.

The military land vehicles market is segmented by offerings into platforms and services. The platforms market will be the largest segment of the military land vehicles market segmented by offerings, accounting for 59% or $17,656 million of the total in 2029. The platforms market will be supported by its role in providing modular and scalable vehicle architectures for multiple mission types, growing demand for interoperable and upgradeable platforms to meet evolving battlefield requirements, increasing adoption in both conventional and asymmetric operations, strong integration with advanced weapons systems, communication networks and sensor technologies, rising use in multi-role and rapid deployment scenarios requiring adaptability and versatility, cost-effectiveness compared to developing entirely new vehicle designs for each mission, alignment with modern defense strategies emphasizing standardization, flexibility and operational efficiency and expanding deployment by armed forces to enhance mission readiness and support a wide range of combat and support operations.

The military land vehicles market is segmented by application into defense, transportation and others. The defense market will be the largest segment of the military land vehicles market segmented by application, accounting for 67% or $20,230 million of the total in 2029. The defense market will be supported by its critical role in national security and armed forces modernization, growing demand for advanced armored and tactical vehicles to address evolving threats, increasing adoption of cutting-edge technologies in firepower, protection and mobility, strong integration with surveillance, communication and command-and-control systems, rising use in conventional, asymmetric and peacekeeping operations requiring reliable and versatile platforms, cost-effectiveness compared to outsourcing defense capabilities, alignment with modern defense strategies emphasizing deterrence, rapid response and operational superiority and expanding procurement and investment by governments to strengthen military readiness and battlefield effectiveness.

What is the expected CAGR for the Military Land Vehicles Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the military land vehicles market leading up to 2029 is 5%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Military Land Vehicles Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global military land vehicles market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape defense manufacturing, vehicle design, and operational deployment worldwide.

Rising Defense Budgets - The rising defense budgets will become a key driver of growth in the military land vehicles market by 2029. As nations commit larger shares of their national budgets to bolster military readiness and capability, defense ministries will allocate more funds toward capital-intensive assets like land platforms. The uptick in defense spending makes procurement of upgraded armored vehicles, logistics carriers and tactical transport units more feasible, turning budget increases into concrete investments in land-based military infrastructure. As a result, the rising defense budgets is anticipated to contributing to a 2% annual growth in the market.

Rise In Counter-Terrorism Operations - The rise in counter-terrorism operations will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the military land vehicles market by 2029. With terrorism spreading to more countries and escalating in intensity, security and defense forces are expected to ramp up their operations, require improved mobility and need more capable ground platforms for patrols, rapid response and interdiction tasks. As nations prioritize disruption of terrorist networks, they will demand land vehicles that offer better protection, agility and adaptability in diverse environments. This increase in operational activity will drive sustained demand for military land vehicles, making counter-terrorism efforts a strong growth factor in the market. Consequently, the rise in counter-terrorism operations is projected to contributing to a 1.5% annual growth in the market.

Expansion Of Military Forces - The expansion of military forces will serve as a key growth catalyst for the military land vehicles market by 2029. As nations continue to increase troop strength, strengthen defense capabilities and enhance overall combat readiness, the requirement for advanced and versatile land vehicles will grow significantly. Larger military forces demand greater mobility, protection and logistical support, which in turn drives the need for a wide range of armored personnel carriers, combat vehicles and tactical transport solutions. This expansion ensures that investments in land-based military assets remain a key priority, fueling growth in the military land vehicles market during the forecast period. Therefore, this expansion of military forces is projected to supporting to a 1% annual growth in the market.

Rising Homeland Disaster And Crisis Response - The rising homeland disaster and crisis response will become a significant driver contributing to the growth of the military land vehicles market by 2029. As nations strengthen their capacities to respond to increasingly frequent natural disasters, climate-induced crises and other emergencies, there will be heightened demand for rugged, reliable ground vehicles capable of rapid deployment, all-terrain access and versatile support roles. Governments will increasingly invest in vehicles for emergency logistics, evacuation, search and rescue and infrastructure repair in disaster-affected zones. The need for such resources will drive procurement, development and modernization of military land vehicle fleets, making disaster response a key growth driver for the military land vehicles market during the forecast period. Consequently, the rising homeland disaster and crisis response is projected to contributing to a 0.5% annual growth in the market.

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Military Land Vehicles Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the infantry fighting vehicles military land vehicles market, platform military land vehicles market, and defense military land vehicles market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $11 billion in market value by 2029, driven by rising global defense budgets, technological advancements in autonomous and networked systems, enhanced survivability through advanced armor and protection systems, and evolving operational requirements for urban and hybrid warfare. This growth reflects the accelerating adoption of modernized, multi-role, and digitally integrated land vehicles, fueling transformative developments within the broader military land vehicles industry.

The defense military land vehicles market is projected to grow by $4,638 million, the platform military land vehicles market by $4,107 million, and infantry fighting vehicles military land vehicles market by $2,403 million over the next five years from 2024 to 2029.

