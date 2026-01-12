Border Guards Destroy Six Russian Shelters, Communications Antenna On Kursk Axis
As a result, border guards eliminated at least two Russian invaders, one of whom was inside a hideout.Read also: Russian commanders in Donetsk region threaten subordinates with reprisals – HUR
As Ukrinform reported, over the past day three combat engagements took place between Ukrainian defenders and Russian forces on the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk axes.
Photo: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment