Border Guards Destroy Six Russian Shelters, Communications Antenna On Kursk Axis

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine stated this on its website and released a video of the combat operation, Ukrinform reports.

As a result, border guards eliminated at least two Russian invaders, one of whom was inside a hideout.

Russian commanders in Donetsk region threaten subordinates with reprisals – HUR

As Ukrinform reported, over the past day three combat engagements took place between Ukrainian defenders and Russian forces on the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk axes.

Photo: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine