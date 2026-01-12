Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Border Guards Destroy Six Russian Shelters, Communications Antenna On Kursk Axis

Border Guards Destroy Six Russian Shelters, Communications Antenna On Kursk Axis


2026-01-12 12:04:10
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine stated this on its website and released a video of the combat operation, Ukrinform reports.

As a result, border guards eliminated at least two Russian invaders, one of whom was inside a hideout.

Read also: Russian commanders in Donetsk region threaten subordinates with reprisals – HUR

As Ukrinform reported, over the past day three combat engagements took place between Ukrainian defenders and Russian forces on the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk axes.

Photo: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

MENAFN12012026000193011044ID1110584719



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search