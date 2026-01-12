Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russians Attack Odesa: Two Injured, Infrastructure Facility Damaged

2026-01-12 12:04:09
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The head of the Odesa Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, stated this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"As a result of the enemy attack, an infrastructure facility was damaged. Electricity is absent in part of one of the districts. Preliminary reports indicate two people were injured," the statement said.

According to Lysak, one private house has been destroyed, and four more have been damaged.

Read also: Russian army attacks port facility in Odesa region

All necessary emergency and municipal services have been dispatched to the scene.

As Ukrinform reported, during the daytime on January 8, part of Odesa was left without electricity due to an emergency situation.

Photo: Serhii Lysak / Telegram

