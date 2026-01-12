Why Are US Federal Agents Gunning Down Americans?

MENAFN - Asia Times) I am neither a forensic expert nor a jury member, but it sure looks to me like an ICE agent shot and killed a woman who wasn't threatening his life. We have video of the killing of Renee Good in Minneapolis on January 7th, and the Washington Post has a detailed blow-by-blow analysis of the video:

For more details surrounding the incident, and for the full video, check out the Washington Post article. Here's a frame-by-frame analysis by Bellingcat:

Here's another link where you can see videos of the incident from three different angles. Here's a good post analyzing the videos in detail. Here's an assessment by a 25-year ICE veteran whose job was to evaluate shootings by the agency.

It's not clear whether Good meant to hit the ICE agent with her car, or meant to threaten to hit him, when she briefly pulled forward before driving away. Nor is it clear why Good was interacting with the agents in the first place. What does seem clear is that when the agent fired his second and third shots at Good, he was standing to the side of her car, and thus was not directly threatened by the car. Cars cannot drive sideways.

Again, I'm not a jury member, but my understanding of the law is that if you're not defending yourself from a threat, you're not allowed to kill someone. It's possible that the agent - now identified as Jonathan Ross - fired those second and third shots at Good in retaliation for a threat on his life that had already passed. (The first shot was fired from diagonally in front of the car, where it might have been possible for Good to hit Ross.)

That's just about the most charitable interpretation possible. But if someone threatens you and then runs away, you're not allowed to shoot them in the back as they run. That's not self defense.

And of course, there are more uncharitable interpretations here. It's possible Ross shot Good on a pretext of self defense, because he was simply angry at her for refusing his demands to open the car door, or because she was trying to film him. One of the ICE officers can be heard yelling a vulgar insult at Good.[1]

Under normal circumstances, I suppose Ross might be prosecuted for manslaughter or something like that. But ICE has been heavily politicized, and so the Trump administration leapt doggedly to Ross' defense.

Trump's Secretary of Homeland Security called Good a“terrorist”, and Trump, lying as usual, said that Good had“run over the ICE officer.” But it's Vice President JD Vance who has been the most dogged and vociferous in his defense of Ross and vilification of Renee Good:

The Vice President's claim that the shots were fired from the front of the car is pretty clearly false. He also repeatedly talked about ICE agents “going door to door” to deport illegal immigrants - pretty clearly ignoring the Constitution's Fourth Amendment, which prohibits“unreasonable searches and seizures.”

Vance's reception on social media - even from the kind of “tech right” types that are usually his fans - was largely negative. Here's a fairly representative tweet:

That mirrors the overall mood in the country. Here's Axios, two days after the killing in Minnesota:

Two days is probably far too early for the killing of Good to have shifted national opinion radically. The negative drift in views toward ICE is probably due to their consistent record of brutality, aggression, dubious legality, and unprofessionalism in Trump's second term.

Here's a video of ICE agents in Arkansas beating up an unarmed U.S. citizen. Here's a video of ICE agents arresting two U.S. citizens in a Target. Here's a story about a similar arrest. Here's a video of an ICE agent brandishing a gun in the face of a protester. Here's the story of ICE agents arresting a pastor who complained about an arrest he saw.

Here's a video of ICE agents arresting an American citizen and punching him repeatedly. Here's a video of ICE agents threatening a bystander who complained about their reckless driving. Here's a video of ICE agents arresting a man for yelling at them from his own front porch.

Here's a video of ICE agents making a particularly brutal arrest while pointing their weapons at unarmed civilians nearby. Here's a story about another ICE killing, this one in Maryland, under dubious circumstances. Here's a video of ICE agents savagely beating and arresting a legal immigrant.

These are all things I noticed on X within just the last two days. There has been a pretty constant stream of these for months. Here's a roundup of some others, by Jeremiah Johnson:

These are anecdotes, but there have also been careful, systematic reports about ICE arrests and mistreatment of US citizens and poor conditions in ICE detention centers.

The Wall Street Journal also reviewed some other videos and other records of ICE shootings, and found a similar pattern to the Renee Good killing:

Instead of causing ICE agents to pause in consternation, the killing of Renee Good appears to have made many even more aggressive. Here's a video of an ICE agent in Minnesota telling a protester“Have y'all not learned from the past coupla days?”. Here's a video of an ICE agent kicking over candles at a memorial for Renee Good.

Perhaps this is unsurprising, given the ultra-low standards for recruitment and training of ICE agents under Trump:

Jeremiah Johnson has more:

Latest stories The spark that has become a fire in Iran Why Saudi Arabia really wants China's JF-17 fighter 'Donroe Doctrine' puts Asia on a spheres-of-influence precipice

It's worth noting, though, that Jonathan Ross himself is well-trained, with plenty of experience in law enforcement and military combat operations. So it's not always a matter of poor training.

A number of Republican politicians have defended ICE's actions with rhetoric that sounds downright authoritarian. Texas Representative Wesley Hunt said:“The bottom line is this: when a federal officer gives you instructions, you abide by them and then you get to keep your life.” Florida Representative Randy Fine said:“If you get in the way of the government repelling a foreign invasion, you're going to end up just like that lady did.”

Is this America now? A country where unaccountable and poorly trained government agents go door to door, arresting and beating people on pure suspicion, and shooting people who don't obey their every order or who try to get away?

“When a federal officer gives you instructions, you abide by them and then you get to keep your life” is a perfect description of an authoritarian police state. None of this is Constitutional, every bit of it is deeply antithetical to the American values we grew up taking for granted.

This tweet really seems to sum it up:

Why is this happening? Part of it is because of the mistakes of the Biden administration. For the first three years of his presidency, Biden allowed a massive, disorderly flood of border-hopping asylum seekers and quasi-legal migrants of all types to pour into the country, and as a result, Americans got really, really mad.

That made immigration into a major issue in the 2024 election, helped Trump get elected, and provided political cover for a dramatic expansion of deportations. Now, probably thanks to ICE's brutality and the administration's lawlessness, support for immigrants and disapproval of Trump's immigration policies are rising again. But the administration still has what it considers a mandate to act with impunity.

The deeper reason, though, is the ideology of the MAGA movement. Over the years, I've come to realize that most Trump supporters view immigration as a literal invasion of the United States - not a figurative“invasion”, but a literal attempted conquest of America by foreigners. This is from an Ipsos poll in early 2025:

And a substantial percentage of these folks believe that the purpose of this“invasion” is to“replace” the existing American population. This is from a PRRI poll from late 2024:

Perhaps some think that this“Great Replacement” is only cultural or partisan/political - the DHS recruits agents with a call to“Defend your culture!” - but many clearly think it's racial in nature. The DHS recently posted this image:

100 million is far more than the total number of immigrants in the United States (which is estimated at around 52 million ). Instead, it's close to the total number of nonwhite people in the country. So the idea of“100 million deportations” clearly goes well beyond the idea of deporting illegal immigrants, and well beyond the idea of deporting all immigrants, into the territory of ethnic cleansing.

The DHS is posting these memes as a recruitment tactic, and polls about the“Great Replacement” show that there's a large pool of potential recruits to whom this rhetoric is likely to appeal.

In other words, many of the ICE agents now going around kicking in doors, beating up and threatening protesters, arresting citizens on pure suspicion and occasionally shooting people believe that they are engaged in a race war. Many of them probably agree with Elon Musk's assessment that White people have to maintain demographic dominance in order to avoid becoming an oppressed minority:

Musk is obviously thinking of his native South Africa. But this kind of politics is now commonplace in the United States as well. Observers of right-wing politics in America have noted the rise of sentiments like this. This hatred is likely fueling the brutality that ICE is displaying in the streets.

To be fair, the Great Replacement ideology didn't arise out of nowhere. It's an irrational and panicky overreaction that will lead America down the road to disaster - it's full of hate and lies, it's inherently divisive, it's associated with some of history's most horrible regimes, and it's being promoted by some very bad actors.

But it has also been egged on by a progressive movement that has made anti-white discrimination in hiring a pillar of its approach to racial equity, and has normalized anti-white rhetoric in the public sphere. This was an unforced error by the left - one of many over the past decade.

But whoever started America's stupid race war, the real question is who will stand up and end it. The GOP, and the MAGA movement specifically, was offered a golden off-ramp from this dark path. In 2020 and 2024, Hispanic Americans, along with some Asian and Black Americans, shifted strongly toward Trump and the GOP. This was a perfect opportunity for the GOP to make itself, in the words of Marco Rubio, a“multiracial working-class” party.

This would have been similar to how Nixon and Reagan expanded the GOP coalition to include“white ethnics” that the GOP had spurned in the early 20th century. But instead, MAGA took the victory handed to them by nonwhite voters and used it to act like exactly the kind of white-nationalist race warriors that liberals had always insisted they were.

I doubt that Donald Trump himself thinks of his administration as prosecuting a race war. He is certainly a nativist - he disdains immigrants from countries like Somalia, and believes that they're“poisoning the blood of our country” - but at the same time he accepts America's basic status as a multiracial nation. He has targeted many of his appeals toward Black and Hispanic voters, arguing that they, too, are threatened by waves of illegal immigrants and refugees from poor countries.

But Trump is an old man, and the younger generation was raised not on mid-20th-century nationalist rhetoric but on right-wing social media and memes. When Trump is gone, the MAGA movement will cease to be defined by his personal charisma, and will start being defined by the ideology of the Great Replacement - the same ideology that is now motivating many of the ICE agents acting like thugs in the streets of America.

And it's increasingly clear that JD Vance, understanding that he lacks Trump's cult of personality, has decided to make himself the leader, voice, and avatar of the“Great Replacement” movement - even if this arouses the disgust of many traditional conservatives and some figures in the tech right. With the disarray of the Democrats and the weakness of other GOP factions, Vance's move may be a smart political bet, even if it comes at the expense of American freedom and stability.

The only thing left for America to do now is to fight against this ideology. There is no future for a country that declares a third of its people to be illegitimate, and which deploys authoritarian force to intimidate and expel as many of them as possible.

Instead, Americans have to insist that the Trump administration stop these abuses, and they have to vote against any politician who embraces the ideology that led to them. Otherwise, events like the killing of Renee Good are likely to become a normal occurrence.

Notes

1.) As she drove away, Good said to the officer:“It's fine dude, I'm not mad at you.” Those would prove to be her last words.

This article was first published on Noah Smith's Noahpinion Substack and is republished with kind permission. Become a Noahopinion subscriber here.



Sign up here to comment on Asia Times stories Or Sign in to an existing accoun

Thank you for registering!

An account was already registered with this email. Please check your inbox for an authentication link.



The Daily Report Start your day right with Asia Times' top stories AT Weekly Report A weekly roundup of Asia Times' most-read stories



Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window) LinkedI

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Faceboo

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window) WhatsAp

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Reddi

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Emai Click to print (Opens in new window) Prin

Sign up for one of our free newsletters