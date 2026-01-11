403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
TAT Releases Teaser Of Feel All The Feelings, Featuring LISA As Amazing Thailand Ambassador
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 January 2026 - The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has commenced the year 2026 with a new tourism promotion by releasing a teaser for its "Feel All The Feelings" commercial. This is going to be the first TVC to feature "LISA - Lalisa Manobal" as the "Amazing Thailand Ambassador." Thailand's renewed beauty and unique identity are going to be unveiled and reflected through LISA's perspective, with an invitation for everyone to experience the full spectrum of emotions the country has to offer, as Thailand is more than a mere destination; it is a place rich with stories of beauty, excitement, enjoyment, and happiness found at each location.
Everyone is more than welcome to join in the anticipation and witness "Unseen" Thai destinations, which are recognized as "Quality Destinations", as "LISA" will be a pathfinder in a journey embracing a new experience with the full version of the "Feel All The Feelings" film, scheduled for release via a launch event and Amazing Thailand online channels on the 28th of January.
Youtube:
Facebook:
TikTok: @amazingthailand/video/7593351775231560980
X:
Instagram:
Everyone is more than welcome to join in the anticipation and witness "Unseen" Thai destinations, which are recognized as "Quality Destinations", as "LISA" will be a pathfinder in a journey embracing a new experience with the full version of the "Feel All The Feelings" film, scheduled for release via a launch event and Amazing Thailand online channels on the 28th of January.
Youtube:
Facebook:
TikTok: @amazingthailand/video/7593351775231560980
X:
Instagram:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment