War Update: 200 Combat Engagements Today, Most Of Them In Pokrovsk Sector

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said this in an update on Facebook as of 22:00 on Sunday, January 11, Ukrinform reports.

Russian forces carried out 48 airstrikes, dropping 129 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 1,868 attack drones and conducted 2,121 shelling attacks on Ukrainian positions and populated areas.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, the enemy carried out 85 attacks, including four using multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna direction, the enemy launched 14 assaults near the settlements of Prylipka, Dvorichanske, Dovhenke, Starytsia, Kruhle, Chuhunivka, Kutkivka and toward Hrafske, Lyman, and Kolodiazne. Four engagements are ongoing.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy made nine attempts to advance toward Petropavlivka, Novoplatonivka, Kupiansk and Bohuslavka. One engagement is ongoing.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian forces repelled 15 assault actions near Hrekivka, Karpivka, Shandryholove, Novoiehorivka, Zarichne, Yampil, and in the direction of Lyman, Stavky, and Drobysheve. One more engagement is ongoing.

In the Sloviansk sector, the enemy attacked twice near Platonivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, one engagement took place near Stupochky.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, 16 engagements occurred today, as the enemy tried to storm Ukrainian positions near Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Rusyn Yar, and toward Sofiivka and Berestok.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy launched 43 assaults since the beginning of the day near Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Sukhetske, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Filiia and toward Ivanivka, Hryshyne, Toretske, and Novopavlivka. Ukrainian defenders are holding back the enemy, and fighting continues in two locations.

According to preliminary data, 85 Russian troops were neutralized in this sector today, including 53 killed. Ukrainian forces also destroyed 21 drones, one piece of special equipment, two personnel shelters, and struck ten enemy shelters.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 15 attacks near Sichneve, Verbove, Rybne, Vyshneve, Zlahoda, Yehorivka, and toward Ivanivka and Oleksiivka. The enemy also launched an airstrike on Havrylivka.

In the Huliaipole sector, 38 engagements occurred near Huliaipole, Solodke, and toward Dobropillia, Zelene and Varvarivka. Fighting continues in seven locations. Mala Tokmachka, Vozdvyzhivka, Rizdvianka and Verkhnia Tersa were hit by guided bombs.

In the Orikhiv sector, eight enemy assaults have been repelled near Stepnohirske and Prymorske and toward Lukianivske. Orikhiv came under an airstrike.

In the Dnipro River sector, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

