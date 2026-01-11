403
Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Sunday Until 00:00 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - President of the friendly Republic of Senegal, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, is due to arrive in Kuwait on Monday, accompanied by an official delegation, on an official visit to the country.
KUWAIT - The Minister of Defence, Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah departed for Italy on an official visit, said defence ministry press statement.
KUWAIT - Bahraini Minister of Interior Lieut. Gen. Sheikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al-Khalifa starts officials visit to Kuwait.
KUWAIT - Several police personnel and workers were injured in a fire that broke out at the General Department of Correctional Institutions (GDCI) building in the Sulaibiya area.
KUWAIT - The Kuwait Banking Association (KBA) announced, that local banks will be closed on Sunday, January 18, in observance of Israa and Miraj.
GAZA - Some 21 displaced Gazans, including children, have died as an intense cold wave grips swathes of the Palestinian enclave, local media reported.
RAMALLAH - A Palestinian was martyred after being shot by Israeli occupation forces in the city of Al-Khalil, south of the West Bank, said the Palestinian General Authority of Civil Affairs.
BEIRUT - Israeli occupation warplanes carried out a series of heavy airstrikes on several areas in southern Lebanon, according to local reports.
KHARTOUM - Sudanese Prime Minister Kamil Idris announced the return of his government to the capital Khartoum.
BEIJING- Chinese Foreign Minister Foreign Minister Wang Yi stated that China would consistently support Somalia in safeguarding its national sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity.
BERLIN - The German government reiterated its refusal to interfere in the affairs of Denmark and its autonomous territory, Greenland.
BRUSSELS - European Defense Commissioner Andrius Kubilius called for the creation of a permanent European military force of 100,000 troops to serve as the backbone of European defense. (end)
ibi
