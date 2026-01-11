Dissanayake Mudiyanselage Sachinthanee Dissanayake
- PhD Candidate, University of Wollongong
I am an early career researcher who has recently completed a PhD at the University of Wollongong. My doctoral research focuses on emotions in leadership. I hold a First Class Honours degree from the University of Kelaniya and a Master's degree from the Postgraduate Institute of Management, Sri Lanka, and I am professionally qualified as an management accountant, having completed CIMA (UK). I have both academic and professional experience, having worked as a lecturer at the University of Sri Jayewardenepura, Sri Lanka, for seven years. I am currently a sessional academic at the University of Wollongong while also working in industry.Experience
- 2023–present Sessional Academic, University of Wollongong 2018–2025 Lecturer, University of Sri Jayewardenepura
- 2025 University of Wollongong, Doctor of Philosophy 2022 Postgraduate Institute of Management, Masters of Business Administration
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment