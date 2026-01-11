Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Drone Attacks Music School In Chernihiv Region

2026-01-11 03:08:37
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Alexander Seliverstov, head of the Novhorod-Siverskyi district military administration, on Facebook.

“The enemy continues to shell Semenivka. A Molniia strike UAV attacked a music school,” Seliverstov said.

Read also: Invaders strike Chernihiv region 35 times in one day: Infrastructure damaged, one wounded

Information about the consequences is being clarified.

As reported by Ukrinform, 35 shellings were recorded in the Chernihiv region during the day. One person was injured.

Photo: Oleksandr Seliverstov/Facebook

