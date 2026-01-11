Russian Drone Attacks Music School In Chernihiv Region
“The enemy continues to shell Semenivka. A Molniia strike UAV attacked a music school,” Seliverstov said.Read also: Invaders strike Chernihiv region 35 times in one day: Infrastructure damaged, one wounded
Information about the consequences is being clarified.
As reported by Ukrinform, 35 shellings were recorded in the Chernihiv region during the day. One person was injured.
Photo: Oleksandr Seliverstov/Facebook
