Death Toll Rises To 21 As Cold Wave Sweeps Through Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Jan 11 (KUNA) -- Some 21 displaced Gazans, including children, have died as an intense cold wave grips swathes of the Palestinian enclave, local media reported on Sunday.
The fatalities come at a time of "catastrohpic" humanitarian conditions across the Gaza Strip, where the "mass genocide" perpetrated by Israeli Occupation forces has left more than a million Palestinians forcibly displaced, it said.
It warned that temperatures would continue to plummet in the coming days, which requires the immediate delivery of humanitarian aid despite the restrictions imposed by Israeli Occupation forces on such assistance.
It went on to hold the Israeli Occupation fully accountable for the "deadly circumstances," urging the international community to intervene and allow the unimpeded delivery of aid to the Palestinians. (end)
