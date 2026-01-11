Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Iran President To Address 'People's Demands', Economic Situation In Interview

Iran President To Address 'People's Demands', Economic Situation In Interview


2026-01-11 02:34:14
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian will address economic plans and "people's demands" in an interview on Sunday, after two weeks of protests sparked by anger over the rising cost of living, state TV said.

"In a conversation with the national media, the president laid out the status of the government's major economic plan to reform the subsidy system, and also discussed recent events and the government's approach to responding to the people's demands," IRIB state TV said, noting the interview would be broadcast later Sunday.

Recommended For You

MENAFN11012026000049011007ID1110583926



Khaleej Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search