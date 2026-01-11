Iran President To Address 'People's Demands', Economic Situation In Interview

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian will address economic plans and "people's demands" in an interview on Sunday, after two weeks of protests sparked by anger over the rising cost of living, state TV said.

"In a conversation with the national media, the president laid out the status of the government's major economic plan to reform the subsidy system, and also discussed recent events and the government's approach to responding to the people's demands," IRIB state TV said, noting the interview would be broadcast later Sunday.

