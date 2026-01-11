Iran President To Address 'People's Demands', Economic Situation In Interview
Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian will address economic plans and "people's demands" in an interview on Sunday, after two weeks of protests sparked by anger over the rising cost of living, state TV said.
"In a conversation with the national media, the president laid out the status of the government's major economic plan to reform the subsidy system, and also discussed recent events and the government's approach to responding to the people's demands," IRIB state TV said, noting the interview would be broadcast later Sunday.Recommended For You
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment