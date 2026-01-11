Two Palestinians Martyred In Israeli Shelling Targeting Khan Younis In Southern Gaza

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: Two Palestinians were martyred on Sunday as a result of a renewed Israeli occupation forces' attack targeting a group of civilians in the southern Gaza Strip.

Local sources reported that two civilians were killed after being hit by Israeli fire in the town of Bani Suheila, east of Khan Younis, bringing the number of Palestinians martyred since this morning to four.

Earlier on Sunday, the Palestinian Ministry of Health announced that the death toll from the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, 2023 has risen to 71,412 martyrs and 171,314 wounded, noting that several victims remain under the rubble and on roads, as ambulance and civil defense crews are still unable to reach them.