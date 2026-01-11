Jiiva-Starrer 'Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil' Trailer Released

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Jan 11 (IANS) The makers of director Nithish Sahadev's upcoming comedy entertainer 'Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil', featuring actor Jiiva in the lead, on Sunday officially launched the trailer of the film at a grand event organised at the Prasad lab in Chennai.

Speaking at the trailer launch event of the film, actor Jiiva said that the film, which happens to be his 45th film, was shot in 45 days in a scenic village in the Western Ghats.

Produced by Kannan Ravi, the film, which revolves around the developments that happen before a wedding, was shot primarily at night.

"We shot for 40 nights. The place was a scenic one and the whole unit worked like one big family. It was a very pleasant experience. By the time, we wound up shooting, many of us felt sorry that shooting had come to an end. The locals, some of whom have acted in the film, had started treating us as their own and blessed us wholeheartedly when we took leave. They must be prayingJiiv that this film will do well when it releases," the actor said.

Stating that they had originally intended to release their film on January 30, Jiiva disclosed that they chose to advance the film's release for the festival because of the void caused by the delay in the release of Vijay-starrer 'Jana Nayagan'.

The actor, while talking to IANS, said, "The film is about a problem that erupts between two families and I play a village Panchayat chief who resolves the issues between the two families."

Apart from Jiiva, the film will also feature actors Thambi Ramaiya, Ilavarasu, Prathana Nathan, Jensen Dhivakar, Jaiwanth, Meenakshi, Sarjin Kumar, Rajesh Pandian, Subash Kannan, Amith Mohan, Anuraj OB, Sharath and Savithri among others.

Written by Sanjo Joseph, Nithish Sahadev and Anuraj OB, the film has Lipin Unni serving as its creative director.

Music for the film has been scored by Vishnu Vijay, while cinematography is by Bablu Aju. Editing for the film is by Arjune Babu and art direction is by Sunil Kumaran.