403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Interior Min. Checks On Injured In Correctional Facility Fire
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 11 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah, in the presence of Health Minister Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi, visited those injured in the General Department of Correctional Institutions (GDCI) building fire, who are receiving the necessary medical care.
The Ministry of Interior said in a press statement on Sunday that Sheikh Fahad Al-Yusuf was briefed during the visit on the health conditions of the injured, directing the necessary medical care and following-up for them.
Sheikh Fahad Al-Yusuf also directed following up on the circumstances of the fire, identifying its causes, taking the necessary measures in accordance with the applicable regulations, and ensuring the application of safety requirements in the building to ensure that such incidents do not recur in the future.
He stressed the importance of adhering to safety and prevention measures in all facilities of the Ministry of Interior. (pickup previous)
ojr
The Ministry of Interior said in a press statement on Sunday that Sheikh Fahad Al-Yusuf was briefed during the visit on the health conditions of the injured, directing the necessary medical care and following-up for them.
Sheikh Fahad Al-Yusuf also directed following up on the circumstances of the fire, identifying its causes, taking the necessary measures in accordance with the applicable regulations, and ensuring the application of safety requirements in the building to ensure that such incidents do not recur in the future.
He stressed the importance of adhering to safety and prevention measures in all facilities of the Ministry of Interior. (pickup previous)
ojr
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment