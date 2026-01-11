Lisa Hiwasaki
- Assistant Professor, Management of International Cooperation and Humanitarian Action, Université Laval
I am a social scientist conducting research that explores vulnerability and resilience amid global changes. I am particularly passionate about addressing the vulnerability of marginalized populations in the Global South. I became an academic in 2021, and my research is based on my 20 years of experience as an international development professional in the UN and international research organizations, seven of which living and working in Southeast Asia.Experience
- 2025–present Professeure adjointe, Gestion de la coopération internationale et de l'action humanitaire, Université Laval 2021–2025 Assistant Professor, International Development, University of Rhode Island
- 2015 Yokohama National University, International Development
