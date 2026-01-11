Jammu: Two Duped With Fake Job Letters, Case Registered

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The crime branch of Jammu and Kashmir police has registered a case against a man for allegedly duping two persons with fake appointment orders purportedly in the name of the high court here, a senior official said on Sunday.

Mohd Tahir, a resident of Banola in Poonch, was booked for cheating and forgery, said Senior Superintendent of Police (special crime wing), Jammu, Sanjay Parihar.

He said the case was registered on Saturday, following complaints by two persons, alleging fraud committed by the accused after providing them with fake appointment orders in lieu of monetary considerations.

“The accused came into contact with the first complainant during a train journey from Jammu to Roorkee and subsequently developed friendly relations with him. Taking advantage of this acquaintance, the accused allured the complainant by assuring him of a job in the high court.

“Based on this false assurance, the complainant paid Rs 2 lakh, and the accused handed him over an appointment order purportedly issued by the Jammu and Kashmir High Court,” the officer said.