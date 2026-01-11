WPL 2026: Delhi Capitals Elect To Bowl First Against Gujarat Giants
Both teams decided to go in with the same playing XI that did duty in their opening matches of the season on Saturday.
The two teams had a contrasting start in WPL 2026, with Gujarat Giants starting with a win against UP Warriorz, while Delhi Capitals went down to defending champions Mumbai Indians on Saturday.
After winning the toss, Rodrigues said she chose to field because she reckons this is a chasing ground and that dew could be a factor. She said the quick turnaround has helped them not overthink things.
Gujarat Giants captain Ashleigh Gardner said there were a lot of learnings for the Giants from their match on Saturday. Asked about youngster Anushka Sharma, who scored a vital 44 against UP Warriorz, Gardner said it is fantastic to see players who have never played in the WPL come in and have an impact straightaway.
Playing XIs:
Gujarat Giants: Beth Mooney (wk), Sophie Devine, Ashleigh Gardner (capt), Georgia Wareham, Anushka Sharma, Kanika Ahuja, Bharti Fulmali, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh
Delhi Capitals: Shafali Verma, Lizelle Lee (wk), Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues (capt), Marizanne Kapp, Niki Prasad, Chinelle Henry, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, N Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment