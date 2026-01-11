Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
NMC Polls: Owaisi Attacks Mahagathbandhan, PM Modi Over Waqf Bill & Delhi Riots

2026-01-11 08:38:42
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi launched a sharp political attack during campaigning for the Nagpur Municipal Corporation polls. In a video, he criticised the Mahagathbandhan and strongly targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Waqf Bill and the handling of the Delhi riots case.-

AsiaNet News

