RSS And Founder Hedgewar Are Synonymous, Says Mohan Bhagwat In Delhi
Addressing the gathering, Dr Bhagwat said, "The Sangh and Doctor Sahab are synonymous words." He added that as the Sangh evolves into new forms, people feel it is changing, but in reality, it is only manifesting gradually.
He compared this process to a seed growing into a tree, saying that similarly, the life of Doctor Sahab - the ideology and spirit of the Sangh - is embodied in this evolution.'Doctor Sahab was a patriot by birth'
Dr Bhagwat further said that the psychology of the RSS founder, Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, is a subject worthy of research. Recalling an incident from Doctor Sahab's childhood, he said that when Dr Hedgewar was just 11 years old, both his parents passed away on the same day within an hour. He said that such a traumatic experience at a young age would normally leave a person withdrawn or detached, but it did not have a negative impact on Doctor Sahab's mind or personality.
"Doctor Sahab was a patriot by birth," he said, adding that the ability to absorb such a great shock without letting the mind be shaken reflected the strong and healthy mental state he already possessed.
On the occasion, RSS All India Executive Committee member Suresh (Bhaiyyaji) Joshi, singer Sukhwinder Singh, producer Veer Kapoor, director Ashish Mal, and several other dignitaries were present at the event. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment