Better Sleep Techniques: Do This Simple 5-Minute Habit For Deep, Peaceful Sleep

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Sleep is vital for health, but many struggle to get it. If you want to sleep well, try meditating for just five minutes before you go to bed at night.-

src="https://static-gi.asianetnews.com/v1/images/googlePreferred.png" alt="googlePreferred" loading="lazy" class="preferred"/>25Image Credit: GettyPromotes better sleep

Meditating for five minutes before bed has many health benefits. It calms the brain's emotional center. Quietly meditating with slow breaths resets your brain for better sleep.

Related Articles35Image Credit: stockPhotoReduces fatigue in the body

It also lowers stress hormones and relaxes the brain. Experts say it gets rid of anxiety and fatigue and helps lower blood pressure. It's said to control emotions and reduce tiredness.

45Image Credit: stockPhotoMeditate for at least five minutes

Experts say many face work stress and anxiety. To get rid of these and sleep better, meditating for at least five minutes before bed is key. It helps you sleep comfortably.

55Image Credit: pexels This problem also decreases

Meditating for five minutes a day controls your heart rate and lowers blood pressure. It helps the brain enter alpha waves, reducing sudden awakenings and improving your mood.

