Better Sleep Techniques: Do This Simple 5-Minute Habit For Deep, Peaceful Sleep
Meditating for five minutes before bed has many health benefits. It calms the brain's emotional center. Quietly meditating with slow breaths resets your brain for better sleep.
Reduces fatigue in the body
It also lowers stress hormones and relaxes the brain. Experts say it gets rid of anxiety and fatigue and helps lower blood pressure. It's said to control emotions and reduce tiredness.
Experts say many face work stress and anxiety. To get rid of these and sleep better, meditating for at least five minutes before bed is key. It helps you sleep comfortably.
Meditating for five minutes a day controls your heart rate and lowers blood pressure. It helps the brain enter alpha waves, reducing sudden awakenings and improving your mood.
