Mamata Overstepping Authority: RLD's Malook Nagar On ED-Bengal Row

'Constitution is Clear': RLD Leader on ED-Bengal Row

Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Malook Nagar on Sunday said the Constitution clearly defines the federal structure and how law enforcement and probe agencies operate in several important cases. Nagar made these remarks as the ED moved a plea in the Supreme Court against the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government following its raids at the I-PAC office.

Speaking to ANI, Nagar said, "According to the constitution written by Babasaheb Ambedkar, the federal structure is clear. If a state chief minister violates the constitution or oversteps their authority, especially when national agencies act against corruption, issues arise. In such cases, instead of cooperating and handing over documents to the ED, the chief minister seizes them. " He further added, "This raises questions about the integrity of the country's federal structure. Therefore, they (ED) are taking the matter to court as per the constitutional provisions."

ED Seeks CBI Probe, Alleges Interference

The ED (Enforcement Directorate) filed a plea in the Supreme Court over the alleged interference and obstruction by CM Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government in the agencies' search operations at the headquarters of the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC)- a political consultancy firm linked to the All India Trinamool Congress and at the Kolkata residence of its director, Pratik Jain. The ED has sought directions for a CBI probe into the matter.

On Thursday, ED raids were conducted at the Kolkata headquarters of the Indian Political Action Committee and at the residence of its director, Pratik Jain.

West Bengal Govt's Counter Moves

Anticipating that the ED may approach the Supreme Court alleging interference in its search operations, the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government has filed a caveat in the apex court, seeking that no order be passed without hearing the state.

Separately, the West Bengal government has filed a plea in the Calcutta High Court, alleging that the ED seized all data and digital records from I-PAC's office.

In its petition, the Mamata Banerjee-led government has sought directions to the ED to return all seized materials, including private, sensitive and confidential data, along with information and documents taken in both physical and electronic form. The State government claimed that the allegedly unlawfully seized data belongs to the Trinamool Congress and relates to its party operations. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)