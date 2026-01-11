Mahindra Racing Secures Podium At Mexico City E-Prix

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Jan 11 (IANS) Mahindra Racing, the only Indian team competing in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, secured a podium finish at the Mexico City E-Prix, as Edoardo Mortara clinched second place in Round 2 of the season.

Mortara's performance showcased both driver precision and the growing competitiveness of Mahindra's GEN3 Evo package.

Mortara finished Nick Cassidy of New Zealand, who was representing Citroen Racing, while Great Britain's Oliver Rowland of Nissan Formula E Team finished third.

The result underlines the early competitiveness of the team's GEN3 Evo package and signals a positive start to the season for the only Indian outfit on the Formula E grid.

Mortara had failed to make an impact in the season-opening Sao Paulo E-Prix, finishing out of points as he was placed way down beyond the top 13.

In Sao Paulo, Jake Dennis of Great Britain, representing Andretti Formula E finished first with compatriot Rowland second, Cassidy of New Zealand finished third.

Cassidy leads the standings after two rounds with 40 points with Dennis second at 36 and Rowland in third position with 34 points. Mahindra Racing's Mortara is placed 5th with 18 points.

Points are awarded to the top 10 placed riders with 25 for first place, 18 for second and 15 for third. The fourth-place finisher gets 12 points, while the fifth-placed one gets 10 and so on, with the rider finishing 10th getting one point.

The racing caravan will now move to Miami (USA) for the third round on January 31. The season comprises a total of 17 rounds of racing.

As a founding team of Formula E, Mahindra Racing continues to use the championship as a global technology testbed, aligning closely with the Mahindra Group's Race to Road philosophy, where learnings from the racetrack directly inform the development of electric passenger cars and SUVs for India and global markets.