Türkiye Pays Tribute to Fallen Journalists of Gaza
(MENAFN) Türkiye observed Jan. 10 Working Journalists’ Day on Saturday with a message of gratitude from the nation’s Communications Directorate, which included a remembrance of reporters who lost their lives in the line of duty.
“We extend our congratulations to all members of the press who work selflessly to deliver accurate, impartial, and reliable information,” the directorate stated on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.
The announcement honored journalists who sacrificed their lives while performing their responsibilities, particularly those covering events in Gaza.
“Journalists martyred while conveying the truth to the world, particularly in Gaza, have become the voice of humanity and conscience,” the statement declared.
The directorate further highlighted the wider meaning of the occasion, noting: “On this meaningful day, we once again commemorate all journalists who lost their lives, and underline the importance of press freedom and the right to access information.”
Working Journalists’ Day, commemorated on Jan. 10, recalls the 1961 enactment of legislation that enhanced journalists’ rights in Türkiye, including employment protection and equitable pay.
The day serves to celebrate the essential role of journalists in keeping society informed while also drawing attention to the continuing challenges surrounding press liberty.
