Petro Claims Trump Considered Military Action in Colombia
(MENAFN) Colombian President Gustavo Petro stated in an interview with a Spanish daily on Friday that US President Donald Trump had been preparing a military operation in Colombia.
“Trump told me in a phone call that he was thinking of doing bad things in Colombia. The message was that they were already preparing, planning a military operation,” Petro said.
The left-leaning Colombian leader suggested that the threat was “frozen” after a phone conversation on Wednesday, though he admitted, “I could be mistaken.”
“Any president, anywhere in the world, can be removed if he or she does not align with certain interests,” Petro remarked, expressing concern that he might face the same fate as Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, who was captured by US forces in Caracas last weekend.
Petro noted that Colombia lacks air defense systems but has called for popular resistance.
He explained that his discussion with Trump lasted about an hour, during which he presented his perspective.
“[Trump] had only information from the opposition living in the state of Florida, where the most radical Republican wing is based. That opposition lies about our fight against drug trafficking,” Petro said.
According to Petro, Trump acknowledged his point of view, saying he too had been misled by falsehoods and encouraged better communication to prevent future misunderstandings.
