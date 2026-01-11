Iran Protest Reaches London, Protesters Climb Embassy Wall, Remove Iranian Flag As Demonstration Rage Back Home-Video

MENAFN - Live Mint) Amid Iran protests, London witnessed around 500 to 1,000 people taking part in demonstrations on Saturday at its peak in Kensington, according to the Metropolitan police.

Videos shared on social media appeared to show an anti-regime protestor scaling the balcony of the Iranian embassy in central London and removing the national flag and hoisting the pre-Islamic revolution-era lion and sun emblem, a symbol frequently used by opposition groups in the country.

Two people were arrested, one for aggravated trespass and assault on an emergency worker, and the other for aggravated trespass. Police are also looking for a third person in connection with the trespass.“We saw no serious disorder and officers will remain in the area to ensure the continued security of the embassy," The Guardian quoted the force as saying.

The Iranian embassy later shared a photo on its X account showing the flag restored, captioned“Iran's flag is flying high".

Protesters opposing the regime have been assembling outside Iranian embassies worldwide. Hundreds marched through the German capital Berlin, waving Iran's former imperial flag and holding photos of the exiled crown prince Reza Pahlavi.

| Iran Protests News LIVE: Pres Pezeshkian to address economic situation

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the killings of protesters in Iran and called on Tehran to show restraint amid the ongoing demonstrations. A UK government spokesperson expressed serious concern over the reported violence against peaceful protesters in the country and stated that the situation is being closely monitored.

Pahlavi, the US-based exiled son of Iran's former shah, urged protesters to take to the streets on Saturday and Sunday and take control of their towns. The 65-year-old called on people via social media to raise the pre-1979“lion and sun” flag that was used during his father's reign.

He mentioned the Islamic Republic would be brought“to its knees”, noting,“Our goal is no longer merely to come into the streets; the goal is to prepare to seize city centres and hold them.”

| Iran news: Rapid military build-up reported, US strikes soon? Iran protests

Protests erupted across Iran on December 28 and have since spread nationwide, as people express growing frustration over the Islamic Republic's struggling economy and the collapse of its currency. While the unrest initially centered on rising food prices and the country's high annual inflation, demonstrators have increasingly begun voicing anti-government slogans. As internet services remain down across Iran and phone lines cut off, a rights group stated on Sunday that at least 192 people have died over two weeks of protests in Iran against the government and economic hardships, a significant increase from the previously reported 51 deaths.