Phosphate Mines, Arab Potash Allocate Jd10mln To Support Government Emergency Efforts

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 11 (Petra) -- The Jordan Phosphate Mines Company (JPMC) and the Arab Potash Company (APC) on Sunday announced a joint corporate social responsibility initiative allocating JD10 million, shared equally between the two companies, to support government efforts to address current challenges and promote comprehensive development across the Kingdom's governorates.Chairperson of the JPMC Mohammad Thneibat commended the government's decision and the Prime Minister's directives to allocate JD10 million from the emergency expenditure fund to rehabilitate infrastructure in the governorates, particularly those affected by recent weather conditions. He said the move reflects the government's commitment to protecting citizens, enhancing public services, and ensuring an effective response to the repercussions of exceptional weather events.Thneibat said the JPMC board of directors decided to allocate JD5 million to support national emergency response efforts, including those related to severe weather, as part of the company's approach to embedding social responsibility within its corporate framework.He added that the company will continue to place its technical and logistical capabilities and equipment at its various work sites at the disposal of administrative governors to strengthen rapid response mechanisms and improve the effectiveness of interventions during the winter season, thereby mitigating the impact of emergencies.Thneibat also highlighted the company's ongoing developmental and social role, noting its contributions to reducing unemployment through the provision of sustainable job opportunities, particularly for communities surrounding its operations, alongside long-term support for the education, health, and infrastructure sectors.He stressed that partnership between the public and private sectors is a key pillar in enhancing national capacity to confront challenges, ensure development continuity, and safeguard national achievements, which in turn reinforces public confidence in national institutions. He called on private-sector companies to launch similar initiatives within the framework of corporate social responsibility to support government efforts during emergencies.Chairperson of the APC Shehadeh Abu Hudeib said the initiative reflects the firm belief of major national companies in their role as genuine partners in development and their responsibility to stand alongside the state during exceptional circumstances. He noted that social responsibility has become a national obligation that strengthens economic resilience and collective capacity to address challenges.Abu Hudeib underlined the importance of private-sector engagement in supporting government emergency response efforts and reinforcing infrastructure resilience, stressing that effective cooperation between the public and private sectors is essential to confronting challenges and achieving sustainable development.He said the APC established a 24-hour operations room to provide technical support by mobilizing its qualified personnel and resources in coordination with government authorities, adding that the company allocated JD5 million to support government efforts to carry out repairs necessitated by the recent weather conditions and enhance infrastructure readiness nationwide.Abu Hudeib also commended the government's swift decision to allocate JD10 million to address the impact of the weather conditions, saying it demonstrates a clear commitment to protecting citizens and expediting damage repair.