Amir Appoints Chairman Of Qatar General Organization For Standards And Metrology

Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani issued on Sunday Amiri Decision No. (6) of 2026, appointing Eng. Nawaf Ibrahim Al Hamad Al Mana as Chairman of the Qatar General Organization for Standards and Metrology. The decision is effective from its date of issue and is to be published in the official gazette.

