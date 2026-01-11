Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amir Appoints Chairman Of Qatar General Organization For Standards And Metrology

2026-01-11 08:01:39
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani issued on Sunday Amiri Decision No. (6) of 2026, appointing Eng. Nawaf Ibrahim Al Hamad Al Mana as Chairman of the Qatar General Organization for Standards and Metrology.

The decision is effective from its date of issue and is to be published in the official gazette.

MENAFN11012026000063011010ID1110583245



The Peninsula

