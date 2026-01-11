INSV Kaundinya Completes Two-Thirds Of Voyage, Enters Busy Oil Tanker Corridor

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 11 (IANS) The Indian Navy's INSV Kaundinya, which embarked on its maiden voyage from Porbandar (Gujarat) to Muscat in Oman, is sailing strongly in the high seas and is believed to have completed two-thirds of its journey while bracing for encountering oil tankers as it enters a heavy traffic corridor, said an official on Sunday.

Unlike the modern vessels, the INSV Kaundinya is a 'stitched' ship and has no engine, no metal nails, and no modern propulsion. It depends entirely on wind, sails, and a shipbuilding method dating back to the fifth century.

Sharing an update about the voyage of the indigenously built sailing vessel, Sanjeev Sanyal, member of Prime Minister Modi's Economic Advisory Council, wrote, "Update day 13. After yesterday's update, we had several bouts of heavy rain. Everything is damp after that. Also, the local system disrupted the wind, but it is now back from the east. We did, however, get a nice sunset. It was still drizzling when we raised the sails. Now more than 2/3 done.”

“We will soon face a problem the ancient mariners did not face - oil tankers and large container vessels. So far, we encountered the occasional one, but tomorrow we will enter a heavy traffic corridor,” said Sanyal in a social media post.

On its personal social media handle, INSV Kaundinya said,“After a calm spell, favourable winds returned overnight, enabling steady progress through the morning. With a significant portion of the voyage completed, #INSVKaundinya continues to press ahead through variable winds caused by a local weather system, reflecting the enduring spirit of the #IndianNavy and its #MaritimeLegacy.”

When the Kaundinya embarked on its voyage on December 29, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the designers, artisans, shipbuilders and the Indian Navy for their dedicated efforts in bringing it to life.

The Prime Minister, while taking to the social media platform X, said, "My best wishes to the crew for a safe and memorable journey, as they retrace our historic links with the Gulf region and beyond."

The historic expedition marks a major milestone in India's efforts to revive, understand and celebrate its ancient maritime heritage through a living ocean voyage.

Notably, the sea route from India to Oman and to Southeast Asia was once a major trade corridor and was widely used by Indian sailors and merchants to trade spices, textiles, and ideas with West Asia, Africa, and Southeast Asia.

By navigating the sea lane again, the INSV Kaundinya is retracing India's ancient maritime highways.