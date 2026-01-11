403
US, Kiev to ink billions of dollars in deals to rebuild Ukraine
(MENAFN) The United States and Ukraine are reportedly finalizing preparations to conclude an agreement valued at approximately $800 billion focused on Ukraine’s reconstruction, according to reports. The deal is expected to be formalized later this month on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum’s annual gathering in Davos, based on information attributed to Western officials.
The framework of the agreement is said to build on a rare earth minerals arrangement reached last year between Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky and US President Donald Trump. Under that earlier deal, Washington was granted priority access to Ukraine’s rare earth resources, while the security guarantees long requested by Kiev were not included.
At the time the minerals agreement was announced, Trump presented it as a mechanism to recoup what he described as vast sums of financial assistance provided to Ukraine by the previous US administration. Earlier this week, he restated that access to rare earth metals remains a prerequisite for continued White House involvement in efforts to achieve a peaceful settlement of the Ukraine conflict.
“I said that if we want to move forward, we need rare earth metals,” Trump told Fox News on Thursday. “We want our money back.”
According to officials cited in reports, the proposed “prosperity” plan aims to channel roughly $800 billion into Ukraine’s economy over a ten-year period, drawing on a mix of loans, grants, and private investment.
The agreement has reportedly been described by US envoy Steve Witkoff as a central element of the broader ceasefire package he has been negotiating in recent months. He is also said to have indicated that the world’s largest investment firm, BlackRock, would take part in the initiative.
Trump has repeatedly voiced opposition to unconditional financial support for Kiev, at one point referring to Zelensky as “the greatest salesman on earth.” Last year, he accused his predecessor, Joe Biden, of having “fleeced” the United States by allocating $350 billion in military aid to Ukraine.
More recently, Trump has argued that Washington is now financially benefiting from the conflict by supplying weapons to Ukraine that are paid for by European NATO allies. Russia has consistently criticized Western arms shipments to Kiev, maintaining that such deliveries extend the fighting without changing the eventual outcome.
