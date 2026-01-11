403
Türkiye Sends Sixth “Goodness Ship” With Aid to Sudan
(MENAFN) On Saturday, Türkiye dispatched its sixth “Goodness Ship” loaded with 2,600 tons of humanitarian supplies from the coastal city of Mersin, continuing relief operations for Sudanese civilians affected by the country’s ongoing strife.
The vessel was organized under the coordination of the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), working in partnership with local administrations, civil society groups, and the Qatar Fund for Development.
Ali Hamza Pehlivan, head of AFAD, stressed that Türkiye has remained active in responding to Sudan’s humanitarian emergency.
He noted that earlier shipments in 2024 delivered 5,500 tons of assistance, along with 30,000 tents sent aboard three ships last month.
The newest cargo includes food, hygiene products, medical equipment, and shelter materials.
“Taking into account how the shelter needs of people displaced in Sudan had reached a critical level in December, we began sending goodwill ships on Dec. 7," Pehlivan explained.
"Sending three ships in a row, we tried to support the shelter needs of our brothers and sisters there.”
He also underlined that Türkiye’s humanitarian support to Gaza is ongoing, announcing that the 20th aid ship will depart next week. To date, nearly 105,000 tons of relief have been delivered to the enclave.
