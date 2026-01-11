403
Germany Rejects Foreign Interference In Greenland, Urges Respect For International Law
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, Jan 11 (KUNA) -- The German government reiterated on Sunday its refusal to interfere in the affairs of Denmark and its autonomous territory, Greenland, stressing the importance of respecting international law and the sovereignty of nations over their territories.
German Vice-Chancellor and Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil, speaking before departing for Washington to attend the G7 finance ministers' meeting, said the future of Greenland "is a matter for Denmark and Greenland alone."
Klingbeil emphasized the need to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries, responding to the US administration's threats over the Arctic territory.
He added that the German government is committed to European and EU cooperation to safeguard regional security, noting that strengthening Arctic security should be pursued within the framework of NATO and transatlantic cooperation between the EU and the US.
The remarks come amid US President Donald Trump's administration signaling potential military action to acquire Greenland, citing its strategic importance for US national security. (end)
