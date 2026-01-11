403
29 Get Arrested in Minneapolis Protests
(MENAFN) Authorities reported that at least 29 individuals were taken into custody on Saturday after demonstrations against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in Minnesota.
The protests, which erupted Friday, were sparked by the death of Renee Nicole Macklin Good, a 37-year-old American, who was fatally shot by ICE officers on Wednesday.
The incident occurred amid intensified immigration raids ordered by the Trump Administration in Minnesota.
At a press briefing, Police Chief Brian O’Hara explained that those arrested had gathered outside a downtown Minneapolis hotel where ICE agents were believed to be staying. “We initiated a plan and took our time to de-escalate the situation, issued multiple warnings, declaring an unlawful assembly, and ultimately, then began to move in and disperse the crowd,” he stated.
O’Hara added that some protesters forced entry into the hotel, and one officer was injured after being struck by a piece of ice.
The Minnesota Attorney General’s Office (MNAGO) announced it is collaborating with the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office (HCAO) “to collect and preserve evidence to support an investigation into the killing of Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis.”
Meanwhile, Congresswoman Ilhan Omar was seen on Saturday being prevented by federal agents from entering an ICE detention facility near Minneapolis. After eventually being allowed inside, Omar said she and two fellow congresswomen were ordered to leave, despite their intent to conduct “Congressional oversight.”
