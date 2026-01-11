Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
'If The US Takes Military Action...': Iran Issues Fresh Warning To US Amid Massive Protests

2026-01-11 06:07:51
(MENAFN- Live Mint) As protests continue across Iran, the country's Parliamentary speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf warned that Tehran would regard US military and commercial bases as "legitimate targets" for retaliation if Washington intervenes militarily, ANI reported.

"If the US takes military action towards Iran or the occupied territories, the US military and shipping centres will be considered legitimate targets," the news portal quoted Qalibaf as saying. "We do not limit ourselves to only reacting after an action has been taken," he added.

Qalibaf's warning came after the US President Donald Trump reaffirmed his threat to attack Iran if the authorities used force to supress the escalating nationwide protests against the Islamic Republic's theocratic government.

(More to come....)

Live Mint

