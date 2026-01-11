Nupur Sanon & Stebin Ben Share Inside Pics From Their Dreamy Christian Wedding As They Say 'I Do'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Jan 11 (IANS) Lovebirds Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben are finally married. The couple said 'I Do' as they tied the knot in a dreamy Christian wedding in Udaipur.

The newlyweds took to social media and posted some breathtaking photos from their fairytale nuptials. Nupur made for a stunning bride in a classic off-shoulder white wedding gown, whereas Stebin looked all handsome in an off-white tuxedo jacket, along with a black lapel and bow tie.

The stills also had big sister, Kriti Sanon, being a part of the big day in a green off-shoulder dress, twinning with the other bridesmaids.

We could also see Nupur and Stebin locking lips amidst a beautiful backdrop filled with colors. One of the pics had the bride being walked down the aisle by her father.

From Stebin coming down the stairs with the groomsman, to the bridesmaids facing the camera with Nupur and Stebin, these photos gave an insight into a fun wedding.

Reacting to the post, actress Mouni Roy commented, "The most beautiful moment the most beautiful couple," along with a red heart and evil eye emojis.

Going by the reports, Disha Patani and Mouni Roy were among the celebrities who attended the ceremony. They even posted sneak peeks of the wedding on their Instagram Stories.

After being tight-lipped about their relationship for some time, Nupur and Stebin finally made things official earlier this month with a romantic engagement announcement on social media.

Stebin popped the big question on a beautifully decorated yacht. He was seen getting down on one knee as performers held up“Will you marry me?” placards in the background.

Uploading some lovely pictures from the proposal on social media, Nupur had written the caption,“In a world full of maybes, I found the easiest YES I've ever had to say”.

Nupur further flaunted her massive marquise-cut diamond engagement ring in the photographs.