Packaging And Paper Sector Solidifies Dominance With JD1 Billion In Domestic Revenue

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 11 (Petra) – Jordan's packaging, paper, and cardboard industry has emerged as a primary driver of the national industrial matrix, with domestic sales surging to the JD1 billion milestone.According to a comprehensive performance audit by the Jordan Chamber of Industry, the sector has successfully captured a significant market share, currently satisfying 77 percent of the Kingdom's aggregate domestic demand.This high level of market penetration is underscored by the fact that 88 percent of the sector's total output is absorbed locally, serving both as a final consumer good and a critical intermediate input for downstream industrial manufacturing.The sector's export trajectory remains on an upward curve, posting a 6 percent year-on-year growth during the first ten months of the previous fiscal period.Export valuations climbed to JD119 million, up from JD112 million in 2024, as Jordanian products expanded their footprint across 58 international markets, led by high-volume trade with Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, India, Iraq, and the United States.Despite these gains, the Chamber's Department of Studies and Policies identifies a substantial export potential surplus of approximately $81 million that remains untapped, particularly within the specialized sub-sectors of paperboard, corrugated cardboard solutions, and commercial publishing.With an industrial base comprising 812 active facilities and a consolidated capital investment of JD269 million, the sector contributes 7 percent of Jordan's total manufacturing gross output, valued at JD1.14 billion annually.The industry is also a vital source of high-quality employment, supporting a workforce of 11,000 personnel with a localized labor participation rate of 89 percent.As a linchpin of the domestic value chain, the sector provides JD160 million in production inputs to other manufacturing verticals, accounting for roughly 16 percent of total industrial production costs and offering essential logistical and marketing synergies that enhance the competitiveness of the broader "Made in Jordan" brand.